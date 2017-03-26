Log in | Register

Categorized | Articles, Don Komarechka

Pushing Limits – Fluorescing Nature: Using Ultraviolet Light to Make Your Subject Glow (preview)

Posted on 26 March 2017. Tags: , , , , , , ,

©Don Komarechka Cicada glowing under UV light. Gear/Settings: ƒ20@1/200 sec., ISO 5000, UV flash, five frames focus stacked

©Don Komarechka
Cicada glowing under UV light.
Gear/Settings: ƒ20@1/200 sec., ISO 5000, UV flash, five frames focus stacked

Story and photography by Don Komarechka 

I’ve often referred to the world of macro photography as “the universe at our feet,” with unending details to explore everywhere you look. Photographers can capture magical qualities in this unseen world, but there are techniques that push further into a realm of fantasy: ultraviolet fluorescence.

Many natural and artificial subjects will fluoresce, some more than others. A sheet of paper, detergent, and highlighter ink come to mind as everyday items around your house that will fluoresce under ultraviolet light. Things get more interesting in the natural world when photographing certain insects, flowers and pollen that glow when provided with enough UV light …

To read more of Don’s column in this issue please pick up the Spring/Summer 2017 (#41) issue of OPC. Or to never miss an issue please SUBSCRIBE today!

 


Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Join the Newsletter!

Article by Don Komarechka

Don Komarechka is a regular contributor to Outdoor Photography Canada. His column "Pushing Limits" dives deep into technology and techniques that are redefining photography.

Visit Don's website

Latest: December Editor’s Assignment

Weathered
WeatheredQuincey
20161231121627
Watch Where You Stand
Watch Where You StandDenise Nilsson
20161224103100
Diving for Dinner
Diving for Dinnerpguay
20161221142332