Profile – Jaclyn Tanemura – Surrounded by Beauty (exclusive online content)

BC photographer discusses some of her favourite shots

By Stephanie Hounsell

Whether it’s a sparkly sky, subtle raindrops or unusual frozen waves, photographer Jaclyn Tanemura has a knack for capturing the beauty that surrounds her.

The 27-year-old nature and adventure photographer, who lives in Salmon Arm, BC, is always on the lookout for breathtaking scenes to turn into unforgettable images — as seen in these three photos.

Photo A

Unexpected beauty is one of the best kinds. This photo, taken alongside a rural road in Turtle Valley, near Salmon Arm, features little twinkly spots that most people never guess are backlit mosquitoes.

Having admired the tree in the photo for a long time, Tanemura decided to wait at the side of the road for a few hours to finally photograph it under optimal light conditions. She remembers being almost blinded by the setting sun as she composed her image and took the picture. When she checked the back of the camera, she saw the normally-pesky bugs had been backlit by the sun, making them seem sparkly. Delighted, she waited until the sun went down a bit further and the willow tree looked like a spotlight was illuminating it. “I looked at it and I loved it,” she says of the resulting photograph.

Photo B

This photo arose from what Tanemura calls “a blessing in disguise.” She was leading a workshop at Tonquin Valley in Jasper National Park, AB, and realized her filter had been broken on the way in. Understandably upset, she decided to look upon the situation as a challenge.

Normally, when faced with a rainy scene like the one she captured, she would use a neutral-density filter to smooth out any potentially-distracting raindrops on the water’s surface. Not having that, she decided to document the scene and include the raindrops, a move she’s glad for. She likes it better this way, she says.

It was a wake-up call. She realized how much she had come to rely on filters and how important it is to try different techniques. “It’s really easy to fall into a habit and go on auto pilot,” she says.

Photo C

Tanemura’s camera — and fingers — was put to the test on the day this photo was taken a couple of years ago at Sunnybrae Beach near Salmon Arm. It was bitterly cold and windy, but that didn’t stop the then new photographer from leaving the comfort of her vehicle to capture the sunset.

The waves lapping at the beach had frozen into icy peaks, she remembers, and the water was choppy. (She smoothed the water with a filter.) Even the clouds were dynamic. “It looked like a paintbrush was taken and smeared across,” she says, adding, “I love it when the clouds are either coming towards you or going away for long exposure shots. I just feel like it helps to suck you in.”

Her camera fared well in the extreme cold. As for her own wellbeing, she has since invested in some better winter gear, she laughs.

For more information, visit www.jaclyntanemuraphotography.com.

To read more of this issue please pick up the Fall/Winter 2016 (#39) issue of OPC. Or to never miss an issue please SUBSCRIBE today!