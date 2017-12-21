Photographer’s Lifestyle – Conservation Through Photography (preview)

When we photograph an outdoor subject, whether it’s landscapes, nature or wildlife, we do it for enjoyment. Each of us has a passion for photographing the outdoors. Maybe it’s a time for us to get away from our busy day-to-day lives, even for just a few hours, or maybe we have a deeper connection for shooting what we shoot, whether we realize it or not.

Perhaps our initial intention for making a photograph was to express our artistic vision, to satisfy our own need to speak through our images. However, when we hang them on our walls, or share them through social media we are also demonstrating the potential to share not only what we experienced in that moment, but what we stand to lose if we aren’t more conscientious of our environment and its habitats. That is one of the greatest side effects of nature photography — awareness of the beauty of Mother Nature and her delicate balance of life.

