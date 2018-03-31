Out of Focus – Travel, Photos and Food (preview)

By Ethan Meleg

Let me give you the straight facts: I love outdoor photography, travel and food. But you know what’s even better? All three at once. I’d pass up dinner with Ansel Adams, a Pulitzer Prize for my literary efforts in this magazine and a chance to go back in time to photograph dinosaurs for just one more day in some far-away, interesting place where I can shoot photos and scarf down the local cuisine.

My early travels were motivated entirely by photography, but my appetite for exploring new places quickly grew to include food. Food is a great expression of culture, so my stomach is basically a portal for understanding more about the world and its people. Well, at least that’s what I’ve convinced myself of to justify eating more, the gluttonous pig that I am.

In the same way that I search for unique landscapes and wildlife to photograph, I also look for weird and wonderful foods wherever I go …

