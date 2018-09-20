Log in | Register

Categorized | Articles, Viktoria Haack

#OPCMAG INSTA WINNERS – Fall/Winter 2018 (full story)

Posted on 20 September 2018. Tags: , , , , , ,

Each issue we will feature five winners from the Outdoor Photography Canada Instagram page (#OPCMAG). We will choose one overall winner and four runners-up. The winner receives $100. All winners and runners-up receive a free one-year subscription to Outdoor Photography Canada magazine. Here are this issue’s recipients:

Advertisement:

OVERALL WINNER

Dave Zimmerman (@davez906) Winnipeg, MB — Juvenile Burrowing Owl

©Dave Zimmerman

RUNNERS-UP

©Alan Poleman (@alftown)
Elk shot at Park Omega, QC

 

Moose ©Jean-Simon Bégin (@jeansimon_wildlife_photography)
Jean-Simon Bégin, Pont- Rouge, QC

 

©Argen Elezi (@argenel)
Niagara Falls, New York, USA
Argen Elezi, Toronto, ON

 

©Michael Sidofsky (@mindz.eye)
Moody Mornings, Jasper National Park, AB
Michael Sidofsky, Toronto, ON

 

To read more of this not-to-miss issue please pick up the Fall/Winter 2018 issue today online or at your local newsstand. To never miss an issue you can subscribe here


Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Join the Newsletter!

Article by Viktoria Haack

Viktoria Haack is a regular contributor to Outdoor Photography Canada. Her column "Beginner Basics" covers the topics that every new photographer should consider. She believes in ‘treading lightly’ with her assignments, observing light, weather conditions and, when shooting people, finding the subtle visual story.

Visit Viktoria's website