OPCMAG INSTA WINNERS – Fall/Winter 2018 (full story)

Each issue we will feature five winners from the Outdoor Photography Canada Instagram page (#OPCMAG). We will choose one overall winner and four runners-up. The winner receives $100. All winners and runners-up receive a free one-year subscription to Outdoor Photography Canada magazine. Here are this issue’s recipients:

OVERALL WINNER

Dave Zimmerman (@davez906) Winnipeg, MB — Juvenile Burrowing Owl

RUNNERS-UP

To read more of this not-to-miss issue please pick up the Fall/Winter 2018 issue today online or at your local newsstand. To never miss an issue you can subscribe here