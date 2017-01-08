Log in | Register

Macro Insect Photography — Local parks with exotic treasures (preview)

Posted on 08 January 2017. Tags: , , , , ,

©Mel Diotte Caterpillar Gear/Settings: Nikon D500, 105mm f/2.8 lens, ƒ7.1@1/30 sec., ISO 400

©Mel Diotte
Caterpillar
To see camera settings used to create this image please pick up the 10th anniversary Winter 2017 (#40) issue of OPC today!

Story and photography by Mel Diotte

Macro photography opens up a whole new world of subtle details. It encourages a person to slow down and to look at things differently and more closely. From styles and techniques to where and when to shoot, learn more about macro photography from the best in this issue as Mel Diotte shares tips from the field.

To read more of Mel Diotte's article in this 10th anniversary issue please pick up the Winter 2017 (#40) issue of OPC.


