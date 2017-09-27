Log in | Register

Hand-Held Macro Workshop with the Toronto Digital Photography Club (full story)

Posted on 27 September 2017. Tags: , , , , ,

Story by Roy Ramsay
Photography by members of the Toronto Digital Photography Club

This past spring OPC hosted a hand-held macro workshop at the Toronto Botanical Gardens. The photography was based on a technique I wrote about back in Issue #33 (Spring/Summer 2015). The Toronto Digital Photography Club asked me to take them out on location and show them this technique firsthand. The idea was to create images hand-held, at a macro level of magnification, which would create a dreamscape feel. I worked with the participants to perfect this technique together with a few extra tips and the results were stunning. Congratulations everyone for creating some outstanding images during the workshop. Below are just a few of them.

©Kelly Paul – Image executing the concept of shallow depth of field and rule of thirds with a dreamscape feel

 

©Lance Gitter – Image demonstrating shallow depth of field with an ethereal feel.

 

©Rita Wong – During our hand-held workshop insects were a popular subject within the composition

 

©Robert Zakrison – An image showing patterns as the main compositional element

 

©Tony Scopazzi – Beautiful use of shallow depth of field and subject placement to tell the story of this nectar collector

Article by Roy Ramsay

Roy Ramsay is the editor of Outdoor Photography Canada, and also writes the column "Photographer's Lifestyle".

Find Roy on



Visit Roy's website