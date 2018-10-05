Gear – ViewSonic VP2785-4K Monitor (full review)

Colour Calibration Tips for Professional Photographers with the ViewSonic VP2785-4K Monitor

Reviewed Sponsored Content by Jason DiMichele

The ViewSonic VP2785-4K monitor provides professional quality colour accuracy and uniformity. Although the VP2785-4K ships in a calibrated state from the factory, as a professional you’ll want to take full control.

In order to harness the power of the VP2785-4K, it is essential to calibrate/profile the monitor for your own environment. The ideal colour management solution is the ViewSonic Colorbration Kit, designed specifically for ViewSonic monitors in partnership with X-Rite (Colorbration software also works with the X-Rite i1Display Pro spectrophotometer).

When calibrating/profiling your VP2785-4K, here is a list of important dos and don’ts to ensure accuracy:

Do:

• Set the User Mode option to Advanced to unlock more of the

professional features

• Set the White Point to CIE Illuminant D65 instead of Native

• Set your Luminance between 80-120cd/m2, dpending on how

bright your space is (a slightly dim enviroment is best)

• Set Contrast Ratio to a custom value to match various papers if

you print (matte paper typically supports a 200:1 ratio and

glossy 300:1)

• Use ICC Profile Version 4 instead of Version 2 for the best colour

transformations

• Set the Patch Set to Large (462 colour patches) for the best colour

accuracy; if specific colours are required, be sure to add spot or

image colours by clicking on the spot colour and image buttons

• Use Automatic Display Control (ADC) instead of manually adjust-

ing brightness, contrast and RGB gains for a more accurate and

consistent outcome (a USB cable needs to be connected be-

tween your computer and monitor to allow for the automatic com-

munication/adjustments)

• Perform the Display Uniformity Check when finished, and choose

a 3×3 grid for the most accurate results

• Use Colorbration, even if you’re a black and white photographer,

as you are controlling tonality as much as colour

• Create and use multiple monitor profiles with different settings for

different purposes and switch when necessary

Don’t:

• Place your monitor in front of a window with continually changing

colour temperature and brightness

• Work with really bright clothes or objects on your desk that could

be distracting if they reflect off the monitor

• Have mixed colour lighting in your environment; using daylight

balanced bulbs (D65/5500-6500K) is ideal

• Rely on your eyes to configure colour management as there are

too many variables that can hinder accuracy (a spectrophotometer

is mandatory)

• Change monitor settings after you’ve completed the calibration/profil-

ing process

An exceptionally useful feature of the VP2785-4K for those with a single monitor is Picture by Picture (PBP). Utilizing ViewSonic’s Dual Colour Engine technology, you can split the screen in half, with each half having a different colour space.

For example, since the VP2785-4K delivers 99 per cent of the AdobeRGB colour space, you can have one half of the monitor displaying your image in AdobeRGB and the other half displaying the same image in the sRGB colour space. This allows you to edit and compare the image simultaneously.

As a professional photographer, it’s important to have an edge on your competition. Impressing your clients with perfect colour, and never having to make colour editing guesses provides that edge, and the ViewSonic VP2785-4K is the monitor to help you deliver.

ViewSonic is an award-winning provider of digital display solutions for business, education and commercial customers. For more information visit www.viewsonic.com/ColorPro4k.

The author of this article was provided with a free ViewSonic product in consideration for this endorsement. The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author and were not influenced by ViewSonic Corporation and/or its affiliates in any way.

Jason DiMichele is a fine art photographer and printer from Ontario, Canada who specializes in nature and abstract photography. Jason is an X-Rite Coloratti, a Hahnemuhle Certified Studio for fine art printing, the Outdoor Photography Canada magazine Gear Columnist, and the Nature, B&W and Macro Photography teacher at Humber College. Visit his website www.jasondimichele.com to view his portfolio or read about his services.