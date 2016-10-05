Editor’s Assignment – Macro (full story)

Log in | Register

Editor's Assignment – Macro

Here is the winner of the July 2016 online Editor's Assignment contest.

Macro photography is all about the details that we don’t see with our own eyes. The winning image depicts not only the detail, but also depth in reflections and fascinating behaviour of four “yellow jacket” wasps. Like animals gathered around a watering hole in Africa, there’s just something that kept drawing me back to this image. While the far left wasp falls slightly out of focus, I think the image survives this nicely — helped in part by symmetry across the frame. The shot is absolutely deserving of taking top honours in the July Editor’s Assignment!

July 2016 winner — Pierre Falzon

(Macro)

Photo: ©Pierre Falzon
Gear/Settings: Canon 7D, 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS lens, ƒ14@1/250 sec., ISO 640

