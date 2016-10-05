Editor’s Assignment – Macro (full story)

Here is the winner of the July 2016 online Editor’s Assignment contest. To enter the contest and for full details, please visit our website at www.opcmagazine.com.

– Editor-in-Chief

Yellow Jacket Wasps

Macro photography is all about the details that we don’t see with our own eyes. The winning image depicts not only the detail, but also depth in reflections and fascinating behaviour of four “yellow jacket” wasps. Like animals gathered around a watering hole in Africa, there’s just something that kept drawing me back to this image. While the far left wasp falls slightly out of focus, I think the image survives this nicely — helped in part by symmetry across the frame. The shot is absolutely deserving of taking top honours in the July Editor’s Assignment!

July 2016 winner — Pierre Falzon

(Macro)

Title: Yellow Jacket Wasps

Photo: ©Pierre Falzon

Gear/Settings: Canon 7D, 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS lens, ƒ14@1/250 sec., ISO 640

Editor’s Assignment sponsored by:

Don Komarechka Photography

The winner receives a signed copy of Don Komarechka’s book, Sky Crystals.

To read more of this issue please pick up the Fall/Winter 2016 (#39) issue of OPC. Or to never miss an issue please SUBSCRIBE today!