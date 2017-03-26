Log in | Register

Editor’s Assignment – December 2016 winner (full story)

©Quincey Deters Triptych

©Quincey Deters
Triptych

December 2016 winner — Quincey Deters

(Triptych)

Title: Weathered
Photo: ©Quincey Deters

 

Here is the winner of the December 2016 online Editor’s Assignment contest. To enter the contest and for full details, please visit our website at www.opcmagazine.com. — Editor-in-Chief

Weathered

Our December Editor’s Assignment was brought to you by Mike Grandmaison. The theme was Triptychs — any combination of three related images that work well together or complement each other. This image is a natural triptych of three panels of rust.

Judge’s notes: Wonderful arrangement of three different abstract images. Well balanced, good eye, nice colour.

Editor’s Assignment sponsored by:

Mike Grandmaison Photography

The winner receives a signed copy of Mike Grandmaison’s book, Muskoka.

 

 


