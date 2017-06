Story and photography by Mike Grandmaison

While those visiting the Canadian Rockies will often flock to Banff, you’ll find OPC’s Mike Grandmaision at his favourite, less-popular mountain destination, Waterton Lakes National Park. Grandmaison takes us through the park, with its dramatic vistas, canyons, waterfalls, clear glacial lakes and so much more.

