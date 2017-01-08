Log in | Register

Discovering Canada – Lake of the Woods Region of Ontario (preview)

Posted on 08 January 2017. Tags: , , ,

©Mike Grandmaison Reflection at sunset of boreal forest in Graphic Lake

©Mike Grandmaison
Reflection at sunset of boreal forest in Graphic Lake. To see camera settings used to create this image please pick up the 10th anniversary Winter 2017 (#40) issue of OPC today!

Story and photography by Mike Grandmaison

Come along with OPC’s roving shutterbug as he explores the beautiful area around Lake of the Woods in the northwestern reaches of Ontario. Mike Grandmaison tours off the beaten path to discover the great variety of habitats that abound in this region near Kenora, ON, from forests to a variety of smaller lakes to a provincial park and beyond.

To read more of Mike Grandmaison’s article in this 10th anniversary issue please pick up the Winter 2017 (#40) issue of OPC. Or to never miss an issue please SUBSCRIBE today!


