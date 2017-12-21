Discovering Canada – Haida Gwaii (preview)

Once called the Queen Charlotte Islands, Haida Gwaii is an archipelago off the west coast of British Columbia covering an area of about 10,180 sq. km. In terms of location, Haida Gwaii is to the west coast of Canada what Newfoundland is to the east coast — it’s as far as you can get in the country. Haida Gwaii is separated from the mainland of British Columbia in the east by the Hecate Strait, from Alaska in the United States in the north by the Dixon Channel and from Vancouver Island in the south by Queen Charlotte Sound. To the west of Haida Gwaii lies the Pacific Ocean. The two main islands in the archipelago are Graham Island in the north and Moresby Island just south of it, but Haida Gwaii also includes 150 smaller islands. Some of the other major islands include Anthony, Langara, Louise, Lyell, Burnaby and Kunghit. Haida Gwaii is accessed from Prince Rupert by water via the BC Ferries to Skidegate on Graham Island and by air from the airports at Sandspit on Moresby Island and at Masset on Graham Island.

Haida Gwaii is the “Land of the Haida People.” The first humans thought to have settled here arrived some 13,000 years ago to the Americas, presumably via the Bering Strait. Europeans by the names of Juan Pérez and James Cook were known to have visited Haida Gwaii as far back as 1774 and 1778 respectively. It is believed that some 30,000 people inhabited the area when the first Europeans arrived, but the population was decimated in the 1800s by diseases such as smallpox, measles and syphilis until only about 3,500 people remained by 1900. Today the population on the islands is about 4,500, of which about half are Haida people.

Years of longing to visit the group of islands finally paid off last year when I spent five days exploring the area …

