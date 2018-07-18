Cotton Carrier’s SKOUT — The Best Harness Yet! (New Product!)

SKOUT — the world’s most comfortable, secure, and accessible, Sling-Style camera and binocular harness.

SKOUT holds your optics close to your body. Nothing moves around. Active humans take note–SKOUT is ergonomically designed to hug your core, comfortably and snug. Your gear can be instantly and quietly deployed.

The advantage to the SKOUT harness is its fixed-position carrying system. Our patented Twist & Lock mount secures your camera or binoculars to your chest. SKOUT offers great stability and weight distribution, at the same time keeping your optics accessible.

Check out the SKOUT here for more information: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/893267118/skout-the-hands-free-camera-or-binocular-carrying?ref=Fundedtoday&token=91af74b9&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=e.fnd.to