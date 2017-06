Story and photography by Graham Osborne

As a nature photographer, few things excite Graham Osborne more than tracking down a spectacular location and putting all the pieces together for a great shot. But what are some of these key pieces? Join Osborne as he shares his tricks of the trade on how to properly capture those big, artistic landscapes.

To read this feature article please pick up a copy of the Summer/Fall 2017 issue or to never miss an issue SUBSCRIBE NOW!