Beginner Basics – What Are The Benefits of Using a Tripod? (preview)

By Viktoria Haack

Using a tripod can really help elevate our photography beyond the ordinary and allow us to capture some creative alternatives to the everyday snapshot.

It can sometimes feel like a chore taking out the tripod and setting it up, but one of the most basic things it does is force us to slow down and really consider our compositions. Instead of holding the camera at eye level and taking a snap, it encourages us to think about our entire composition. At what height will we set the tripod? Many tripods will go flat to the ground and others allow us to take a viewpoint that’s way above eye level. This perspective can change the possible feel of an image immediately. Should the framing be horizontal or vertical? Are there foreground elements that can help lead the eye into the frame? While I set up my tripod and attach the camera, these are all thoughts that pass through my mind …

Read more of Viktoria’s column on the benefits of using a tripod, and to read more of this not-to-miss issue please pick up the Spring 2018 issue today online or at your local newsstand. To never miss an issue you can subscribe here