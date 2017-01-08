Log in | Register

Beginner Basics – Tips for Capturing Snowy Winter Portraits (preview)

Posted on 08 January 2017. Tags: , , , ,

©Viktoria Haack
Story and photography by Viktoria Haack

I love snow and am excited every year for the first winter snowfall. By the end of the winter season, however, snow begins to lose its appeal for me, so I’ve learned that if I want to be creative with snow, my interest is at its peak at the very start of the season! Snow is wonderful for simplifying landscapes and providing a beautiful, unobtrusive backdrop for winter portraits. Working in chilly winter conditions can prove challenging, however, so being well prepared can help make a winter portrait session a success. My first consideration when planning a winter portrait shoot is the comfort of my model and making sure they’re prepared for cold temperatures.

Article by Viktoria Haack

Viktoria Haack is a regular contributor to Outdoor Photography Canada. Her column "Beginner Basics" covers the topics that every new photographer should consider. She believes in ‘treading lightly’ with her assignments, observing light, weather conditions and, when shooting people, finding the subtle visual story.

Visit Viktoria's website

