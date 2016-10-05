Beginner Basics – Shooting in the Blue Hour (preview)

Story and Photography by Viktoria Haack

Many of us are aware that the harsh mid-day hours of sunlight, particularly during the summer months, aren’t always the best for photography. We may also know the benefits of shooting during the first and last few hours of the day when the light becomes softer and more golden. Some may not be so familiar, however, with the benefits of shooting during the blue hour.

What is the blue hour? It’s often defined as the period of twilight early in the dawn each morning or later in the dusk of the evening when the sun is at a significant distance below the horizon and the remaining, indirect light takes on a predominantly blue hue. For me, this is a time when I feel a deep connection to my environment. It’s often marked by a stillness, like the pause between an inhale and an exhale; an interval between the night and the day and a time of peace and reflection. It’s sometimes followed by the explosive colours of a sunrise or it marks the rest period after the excitement of capturing a sunset.

I have learned that it’s possible to capture some beautiful moments at this time of day, so with this in mind …

