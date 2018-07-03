Beginner Basics – A Basic Guide to Focus Stacking or Focus Blending (preview)

Story and photography by Viktoria Haack

Focus stacking or focus blending can sound like a far more daunting process than it is.

It’s actually an incredibly handy tool for any photo where you are looking for elements of your shot to be in good focus from front to back of the image.

Focus stacking is regularly used by macro-photographers but I primarily use it for my landscape shots, when I want something in the foreground to be sharply in focus, as well as the mid-ground and elements in the distance.

I often choose this method when I have a strong foreground element that I want to emphasize and which is sometimes very close to the lens. I have found it particularly useful for shooting wildflowers in the landscape and icy-textured foregrounds in the winter.

Some cameras like the Nikon D850 have focus stacking built in to the camera, but for those of us who don’t have that luxury we need to manually complete the focus-stacking process.

