Advanced Shooter – The Resurgence and Importance of the Photographic Print (preview)

Posted on 26 March 2017. Tags: , , ,

©Darwin Wiggett Johnston Lake, Banff National Park, AB Gear/Settings: Canon 70D, 17-70mm lens, ƒ7.1@1/4 sec., ISO 100

Johnston Lake, Banff National Park, AB
Story and photography by Darwin Wiggett

Abundance blinds us to the inherent value of things. As the old saying goes, “You never miss the water until the well runs dry.” In the case of photography, the digital revolution has created a paucity of the printed image. Twenty years ago, nearly every photo we took ended up as a 4×6 print from the local one-hour lab. Today, most of our images reside as 1’s and 0’s on the shiny backlit displays of our digital devices. Few photos are ever printed. Even fewer are made with the intent to be printed. In the days of the chemical darkroom, a photographer’s process was always with the final print in mind. Even photographers who shot slide film, a medium designed to be projected to audiences, the ultimate compliment to your work was to have your image printed in a book, magazine or calendar. Today, most of us photograph with the idea of sharing our pictures on social media. The printed image is no longer needed to share our work. The print has become a rarity, and with scarcity comes value. It seems the printed image is undergoing a resurgence and the digital revolution has opened more possibilities for making fine prints than ever before …

To read more of Darwin's column in this issue please pick up the Spring/Summer 2017 (#41) issue of OPC.

 


Article by Darwin Wiggett

Darwin Wiggett is a regular contributor to Outdoor Photography Canada. His column "Advanced Shooter" keeps even the most seasoned photographers thinking of new ideas.

Visit Darwin's website

