A Word From the Editor – Summer Issue: Full of All Things Canada (full story)

Editorial by Roy Ramsay

Happy birthday, Canada! It’s not just any birthday, it’s the big 150! This year Canadian’s celebrate the 150th year of Confederation, a time when this country came together under one banner with a very multicultural outlook. Mission accomplished. I’m a proud Canadian for everything it stands for and all its diversity.

In celebration of this momentous occasion Parks Canada is providing free park passes to all of its national parks this year, and in support of that initiative we here at OPC have put together our 10 best national parks to photograph this year, which can be found on page 46. Our top picks range from the very easy to the very difficult, for all levels of outdoor enthusiast. We hope you will visit some of these gems and bring home some epic photos for your collections. Feel free to submit your best photos for a chance to be published in an upcoming issue of the magazine!

Another national park that would have made our list was visited by our very own Mike Grandmaison for the summer installment of Discovering Canada on page 58. Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta is a vast and beautiful locale for landscape, nature and wildlife photography. Follow in Grandmaison’s footsteps as he explores this amazing park and shows you his favourite shooting locations.

The summer issue is also typically our landscape issue, and as such this issue does not disappoint. We commissioned pro shooter Graham Osborne to give us his tips on shooting big landscapes. That can be found on page 52 of this issue. Osborne has shot for National Geographic, and Audubon and was a field contributor to Equinox magazine, among other prestigious assignments, and is touted as one of Canada’s top landscape shooters. We’re honoured to have him write for us in this very special edition of OPC.

As usual, we have our regular contributors providing the hottest tips and techniques that our readers can take out in the field and try. It’s our mandate to keep you on your photographic toes and teach you the very best techniques and tricks that pros use today.

So sit back, relax and grab your favourite bevy and enjoy this edition of Outdoor Photography Canada magazine!

