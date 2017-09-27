Log in | Register

2017 Spring Photo Contest Results (full story)

The 2017 Spring Photo Contest “What is Canada?” was a big success with over 400 image entries. The judging by OPC photo editor Kelly Funk wasn’t easy, but these images rose to the top to reveal themselves as this year’s winners. Thank you to everyone who entered, and thank you also to our sponsors, Panasonic Lumix, Vistek and Kite Optics, for providing this year’s prizes valued at over $2,700.

Here are the winners:

 

GRAND PRIZE — RON HUANG 

Photo: Wheat Fields and the Mountains
©Ron Huang – Edmonton, AB

©Ron Huang

1ST PLACE — MARK JINKS

Photo: Leave a Light On For Me
©Mark Jinks – Edmonton, AB

©Mark Jinks

2ND PLACE — ANDRE BHERER

Photo: Stormy Gulf
©André Bherer – Gatineau, QC

©André Bherer

HONOURABLE MENTIONS:

Title: Canadian Heroes
©Heather Theede – Fort St. John, BC

 

Title: Storm Over Canola
©Lisa Heidecker – Coronation, AB

 

Title: Vancouver
©Michelle Fedosoff, Burnaby, BC

Article by Roy Ramsay

Roy Ramsay is the editor of Outdoor Photography Canada, and also writes the column "Photographer's Lifestyle".

