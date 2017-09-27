2017 Spring Photo Contest Results (full story)

The 2017 Spring Photo Contest “What is Canada?” was a big success with over 400 image entries. The judging by OPC photo editor Kelly Funk wasn’t easy, but these images rose to the top to reveal themselves as this year’s winners. Thank you to everyone who entered, and thank you also to our sponsors, Panasonic Lumix, Vistek and Kite Optics, for providing this year’s prizes valued at over $2,700.

Here are the winners:

GRAND PRIZE — RON HUANG

Photo: Wheat Fields and the Mountains

©Ron Huang – Edmonton, AB

1ST PLACE — MARK JINKS

Photo: Leave a Light On For Me

©Mark Jinks – Edmonton, AB

2ND PLACE — ANDRE BHERER

Photo: Stormy Gulf

©André Bherer – Gatineau, QC

HONOURABLE MENTIONS:

To read more of this issue please pick up a copy of the Fall/Winter 2017 issue or to never miss an issue SUBSCRIBE NOW!