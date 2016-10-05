2016 Spring Wildlife Photo Contest Results (full story)

The 2016 Spring Wildlife Photo Contest was a huge success with over 700 image entries. The judging by OPC’s Don Komarechka was a daunting one, but these images rose to the top to reveal themselves as this year’s winners. Thank you to everyone who entered, and thank you also to our sponsor, Panasonic Lumix, for providing this year’s grand prize: a Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f/4-6.3 OIS lens valued at $2,500.

GRAND PRIZE WINNER — Brenda Doherty

Photo: Ruby Throated Hummingbird



©Brenda Doherty

Runners Up

Lloyd Dykstra

Photo: Lady Bug

©Lloyd Dykstra

Ryan Dickie

Photo: Tuft Guy

©Ryan Dickie

Roger Kirchen

Photo: Fast Food

©Roger Kirchen