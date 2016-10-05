2016 Spring Wildlife Photo Contest Results (full story)

The 2016 Spring Wildlife Photo Contest was a huge success with over 700 image entries. The judging by OPC’s Don Komarechka was a daunting one, but these images rose to the top to reveal themselves as this year’s winners. Thank you to everyone who entered, and thank you also to our sponsor, Panasonic Lumix, for providing this year’s grand prize: a Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f/4-6.3 OIS lens valued at $2,500.
GRAND PRIZE WINNER — Brenda Doherty
Photo: Ruby Throated Hummingbird
©Brenda Doherty
Runners Up
Lloyd Dykstra
Photo: Lady Bug
©Lloyd Dykstra
Ryan Dickie
Photo: Tuft Guy
©Ryan Dickie
Roger Kirchen
Photo: Fast Food
©Roger Kirchen
THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSOR